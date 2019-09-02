How To Install a New Bathtub In Your Bathroom?

Installing a bathtub is probably one of the most exciting and challenging projects you can take over. Bathtub installation is truly a hassle as not all of us have a king-size bathroom in our home. Not just the removal and installation process, it also includes a moderate amount of plumbing and sealing work which makes it even more difficult to perform DIY.

However, success can be achieved if you are passionate and determined enough to give your bathroom a bathtub which you and your family will use for years to come.

What do You Need?

You’ll need to arrange proper tools for performing this massive task. Firstly, you’ll have to plan the removal of your old bathtub from your bathroom. You’ll be needing tools such as Pliers, Screwdrivers, Wrenches, Caulk Remover, Green cement board, Measuring tape, Putty, and Mortar. Get these things arranged as soon as possible and you are ready to go.

You’ll also need protective eyeglasses and plumbing gloves to protect your body from any harm. If you don’t want to do it yourself, contact www.drainrescueplumbers.com for the best services.

How To Remove The Old Bathtub?

Cut off the main water supply and let the pipelines drain. After the still water is drained from the lines, unscrew the drain from the old bathtub. Remove all the plumbings using wrenches and screwdrivers from the surface and tub sides.

After this, replace all the faucet stems while you are working on the bathtub. Once all the faucets are removed with striped caulking, you are needed to remove some tiles around the bathtub. Make sure that you are wearing protective gears while doing so.

Use wooden levers to skid the old bathtub from its initial position. Since bathtubs are stout, you will need extra workforce to life it and move it out of the bathroom.

How To Install A New Bathtub?

Give the new bathtub a push and use a piece of marking equipment to indicate the top flange. Now make marks for the ledger boards an inch below the initial targets. You will have to repeat this process for all the sides where wall studs are placed.

Use the putty as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Cover the drain after installing the flanges.

After these things, you will have to install the shoes of the bathtub. You’ll need mortar for this task. Mix it as per the instructions and spread it on the floor. Set the bathtub on the subfloor with the help of wooden drift and manpower. Now, hookup the drain with the bathtub and see if the tub is completely secured.

Now re-connect the faucets using new faucet stems. For this, screwdrivers are needed. Make sure that the shoe and overflow drain are functioning properly.

Final Step

Now restore the water supply and investigate if there are any leaks. The drain should be removing all the water, and the shoe should be holding correctly. You also need to check the access panel of the tub while finishing the installation process.