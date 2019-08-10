A Must Have Guide on Moving Supplies

It is not just the cardboard boxes and the packing tapes that you need while making a move out of your old home. A lot of packing supplies are required when it comes to an organized move. In this video you can find out plenty of important tips and tricks which you’d absolutely love:

However, if you are still not convinced with the importance of packing and moving supplies, please make sure to contact www.matco.ca and read the entire post:

Boxes

Boxes are probably the most crucial packing and moving supply. It is, in fact, the essential thing we need to move from one home to another. You will require different sized boxes for different things. You’ll need small boxes for packing things like clothes, stationery items, loose items which did not make into any of your packing categories.

Make sure not to buy a lot of small-sized boxes as they are not required in abundance. Buy a lot of medium-sized boxes. They will be needed for packing up kitchen items, small and medium electrical appliances, bathroom items, and others.

Packing Tape

You will need a set of premium quality packing tapes. You’ll be needing plenty of them. First off, you will be needing these tapes to build the packing boxes. Once they are filled with your things, you will need more tape to seal them off. Make sure to buy durable rolls of tape.

During transportation, if the packing seals break open and your valuables get damaged, you would only have yourself to blame for not buying better quality tapes. And believe us. This kind of mishaps happens very frequently during relocation.

Bubble wrap and packing paper

Bubble wraps are used to give air cushions to fragile things like glass dishes, porcelain, and other breakable products. To get the maximum efficiency out of the bubble wraps, make medium-sized envelopes using packing tapes, and then fill them with all the fragile stuff you have.

If the cost of bubble wraps are on the higher side, make use of packing papers instead. These papers are thin and very economical. However, they are not as efficient as the bubble wraps; they can do the work if the roads are not too bad. Contact www.matcocalgarymovers.com for the best moving and packing experience.

Labels and Markers

Labels and markers are needed during packing. Labels, such as sticky notes, you can get from any stationary shop. Even you can get almost 50% of the packing supplies such as labels, markets, tapes, and packing papers from a stationary shop.

Label the boxes “FRAGILE,” which have breakable and glass items. Accordingly, mark all the packed boxes according to the things you have packed inside.

These are mostly all of the packing supplies you will need while relocating. We hope that this post has added value in your life. Please share your feedback and let us know how we can help you more?

According to the comments we get, we’ll decide the topics of our next blogs. Feel free to contribute!